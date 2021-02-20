As Bollywood Release Calendar Shapes Up, Taran Adarsh Confirms Big 5 Clashes At Box-office

The big-screen experience is set to return with Bollywood stars likes Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others announcing release dates for their upcoming films. It was a packed, starry Friday for Bollywood with many filmmakers and studio houses unveiling the new release dates for their films, finally moving on from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the dates being shifted around, there are bound to be big clashes at the box-office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to confirm the top 5 big clashes of 2021.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is set to release during Dussehra but will compete against Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box-office. While RRR releases on October 13, Devgn's film will hit the theatre on October 15. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who will feature in three movies this year will face competition with the Hollywood giant franchise Fast and Furious 9 as his Bell Bottom releases on the same day.

Sidharth Malhotra's war drama Shershaah will also clash with Major, both based on real-life stories. Bell Bottom was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic. The film is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment. Kumar's other film Prithviraj will compete against Shahid Kapoor's sports film Jersey.

See the full list below —

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many films were taken directly to the video streaming platforms but with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowing 100 percent occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls from February 1, studios are now hopeful that to see the audience will be back to watch films on the big screen which will eventually help the cinema business recover.

