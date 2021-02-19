It's Official: Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release On THIS Date, Actor Makes Announcement

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film '83 has got its release date and will hit the theatres on June 4th, 2021. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Friday evening to make the announcement.

"June 4th, 2021 !!!! 🏏🏆 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83," he wrote and shared the film poster. Kabir Khan-helmed '83 was originally set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.

'83" chronicles around India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film '83 has been making headlines ever since its inception. The film is based on the inspirational real-life tale of former cricketer Kapil Dev, who was also the Indian Cricket Team's skipper when India won the 1983 World Cup. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone Adinath Kothare, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani in crucial roles.



The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

In one of his interviews with a media publication, director Kabir Khan spoke about the film. He admitted that as he started working on '83, he realised no other actor except Ranveer Singh was perfect to portray Kapil Dev's role. He also thinks that Ranveer possesses the same physicality and the same discipline that is required to portray a legend like Kapil Dev.

