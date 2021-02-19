'Jhund' And 'Atrangi Re' Get 2021 Release Dates, Read Announcement

As theatres open amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, filmmakers are now announcing the theatrical release dates of the films that were scheduled to release during the lockdown. The makers and studios have already begun lining up their films for 2021 and the latest to join is Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many films were taken directly to the video streaming platforms but with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowing 100 percent occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls from February 1, studios are now hopeful that to see the audience will be back to watch films on the big screen which will eventually help the cinema business recover.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial AtrangiRe, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and South star Dhanush, on August 6. The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot.

The team of Atrangi Re resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi. "With theatres up and running, 'AtrangiRe' is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on August 6, 2021," the film's makers said in a statement. Atrangi Re is written by Rai's long-time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series, and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18. Jhund, backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jhund has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment, and Aatpaat Production.

(With PTI inputs)

