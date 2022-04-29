As Deepika Padukone Joins Cannes Festival 2022 Jury, Amul Pays Tribute To Bollywood Icon

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. Amid this, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Following the trajectory, on Friday, April 29, Amul topical has paid a "buttery tribute" to the Padmaavat star.

Amul congratulates Deepika Padukone

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as 'Deepicannes'. The Dairy giant used an intriguing tagline - "every jury loves it" - to complete their latest topical. Take a look at the wish below:

Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival.

Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

Announcing the news, the official page of the Cannes film festival captioned the post as "French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75e Festival de Cannes! He will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'Or, on Saturday, May 28, during the Closing Ceremony.The jury members are : Rebecca Hall (Royaume-Uni / États-Unis), Deepika Padukone (Inde), Noomi Rapace (Suède), Jasmine Trinca (Italie), Asghar Farhadi (Iran), Ladj Ly (France), Jeff Nichols (États-Unis) et Joachim Trier (Norvège)." Take a look at it here:

Deepika on the work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Now, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Deepika will next make a cameo appearance in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also share the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the Telugu film, Project K.

After delivering exceptional performances in period films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika will essay the titular role of Draupadi in the movie based on Mahabharat. Lastly, she also has the Indian version of The Intern in the pipeline with Amitabh Bachchan.

(Image: @deepikapadukone/Instagram/@amul_coop/Koo)