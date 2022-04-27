Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be A Part Of The Jury This Year? Here's All About It

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has made a name for herself in the tinsel town. Over the years, she has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her craft and has come a long way. The actor is one of those celebs who has not only ruled Bollywood but also has fans all over the globe. After adding international projects like XXX: Return of Xander Cage to her filmographic resume, Deepika is all set to represent India internationally once again.

It is a prestigious moment for Indian fans as Deepika Padukone will be a part of the Cannes 2022 jury. Festival De Cannes or Cannes on Tuesday shared the news on their social media. Cannes is also known as International Film Festival, and is one of the most prestigious festivals that is held annually and honours the best contributions to the world of cinema.

Deepika Padukone to be a part of the Jury at Cannes 2022

Reportedly, the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. They took to their official Instagram handle and revealed the Jury President and the other jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. Going as per the post, Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the film festival. French actor Vincent Lindon will serve as the Jury President.

Apart from them, other members of the jury include Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

Announcing the news, the official page of the Cannes film festival captioned the post as "French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75e Festival de Cannes! He will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony.The jury members are : Rebecca Hall (Royaume-Uni / États-Unis), Deepika Padukone (Inde), Noomi Rapace (Suède), Jasmine Trinca (Italie), Asghar Farhadi (Iran), Ladj Ly (France), Jeff Nichols (États-Unis) et Joachim Trier (Norvège)."

As soon as the news came online, Indian fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Queen #deepikapadukone making our country proud."

One other user wrote, "Global Queen Deepika Padukone! I’m so proud of you @deepikapadukone"

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone