As 'Raabta' Turns 5, Kriti Sanon Says 'glad To Have Walked It With Sushant Singh Rajput'

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who recently made headlines after her maiden award for Best Actress at the IIFA 2022, took to social media on Friday to celebrate as her film Raabta turned 5 years. The 2017 romantic action film, helmed by Dinesh Vijan featured the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma alongside Sanon. Celebrating Raabta clocking 5 years, Kriti Sanon shared a video clip of herself singing the popular song from the film.

Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself wherein she can be seen sitting alongside a guitarist at a restaurant. The video begins with Kriti singing the title song from Raabta with the guitarist playing along. In the caption, Sanon penned a few lyrics of the song in Hindi and stated how the film was special to her in many ways. Furthermore, she added that the movie was full of memories, it was a journey close to her heart and she was glad to have walked it with the director Dinesh Vijan and her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In the postscript, Sanon also ridiculed her singing skills and added that the emotions were, however, pure.

The caption read, “This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. . A journey close to my heart.. And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo #5YearsOfRaabta P.S. Excuse the singing, emotions are pure!” (sic)

Kriti's fans thronged the comments section as many remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the post. Some netizens also lauded Sanon for her beautiful voice while others mentioned how her singing was giving them 'Raabta' vibes. Several others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to extend their love to her. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post.

More about Raabta

Raabta’s story is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers as two people fall in love with each other and soon become inseparable. Their relationship is tested when the girl’s reincarnated lover from her past life returns.

Image: A Still from Raabta Trailer