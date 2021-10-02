As Samantha-Chaitanya Announce Separation, Kangana Ranaut Shares Post On 'divorce Culture'

Actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media accounts on Saturday to announce their separation after four years of marriage. This comes after weeks of rumours and speculation regarding their strained relationship, and the duo finally came forward and made the news public. Soon after the couple announced separation, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to make a comment on 'divorce culture' and how it has been growing like never before.

Kangana Ranaut's note on divorce culture

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut penned down an elaborate note on how 'divorce culture' is 'growing like never before'. The Thalaivii actor mentioned that although some may think she is being 'orthodox or judgemental', she mentioned that the man in a relationship is at fault in a divorce. She urged followers to 'stop being kind' to these individuals who 'change women like clothes'. She also mentioned that it was a shame that these 'brats' receive praise from fans, but it is always the woman in the relationship who is judged.

See Kangana Ranaut's note on divorce culture here

This comes after Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on social media on Saturday. The duo penned down an emotional letter to their fans and asked them for privacy and support in these times. In the note, the duo mentioned that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. The note said that the two will now pursue their own paths and they also thanked their fans and followers for their support.

Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news after she met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. She was announced as the brand ambassador for the one district-one product programme that has been initiated by the UP government. Posting a video of the two in the frame Ranaut wrote about her experience meeting the CM. She mentioned that he was 'exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating' and also called him 'one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation'. The actor met Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Watch the video here

Imgae: Instagram/@akkineni_nagarjuna, @kanganaranaut, @samantharuthprabhuoffl