Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' Ranks No 1 On Netflix, Actor Pens Note On 'smashing Records'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been basking in the success of her latest political drama Thalaivii. The actor who stepped into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa is elated to find the film consistently at the number 1 spot on giant OTT platform Netflix. She took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot and penned a heartfelt note for the film's ‘smashing records.’

In her note, she wrote that the film was released during such uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers of the film could not even get ‘digital promotions.’ But despite the odds, the actor is happy that with ‘Amma’s (J Jayalalithaa was called Amma by her followers’) blessings, the film is soaring heights.'

Kangana Ranaut expresses happiness after Thalaivii ranks no 1 on Netflix

“Thalaivii came in troubled times, many states were shut, we weren’t allowed multiplexes release and Tamil Nadu hardly had 50 per cent occupancy…It was literally a partial OTT release that too without any digital promotions but like they say nothing can stop a good film… With Amma’s blessings Thalaivii smashing records,” Kangana wrote.

Earlier, the actor had penned a gratitude note for the team and revealed that rarely a film is loved 'passionately and unanimously’ by the people and she is glad to know that Thalaivii is one such film. The actor who had to undergo massive body transformation for the film recently took to Instagram and penned her journey of gaining 20 kg’s for the role and then shredding it. "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii"[sic]," she captioned the post while sharing a picture of herself before and after losing 20 kgs weight.

The film is directed by AL Vijay and written by K V Vijayendra Prasad. After releasing the film for two weeks, the makers had released it on the OTT platform Netflix on September 25. Notably, the Hindi version of Thalaivii has been released on Netflix, however, the Tamil and Telugu version of it is scheduled to stream after two weeks. Meanwhile, Thalaivii was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April but was pushed ahead owing to the second wave of COVID that hit India. Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Bhagyashree and Arvind Swamy in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KanganaRanaut