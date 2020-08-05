'Love You God': SSR's Sister On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Held On The Same Day As SC Hearing

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and linked the transferring of her brother's death case to CBI to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. She wrote, "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken!" [sic]

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also used the hashtag #RakshabandhanGift on her Instagram.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said on Wednesday. They said Chakraborty, 28, has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 7.

Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them. Her statement will be recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons are linked to amoney laundering case that was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.



