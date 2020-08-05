Sushant Singh Case: 10 Shocking Revelations From Republic’s Investigations So Far

The mystery surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June has led to a nationwide call for an impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a demand now fructified after a Wednesday hearing in the Supreme Court. Republic TV has been at the forefront covering the probe into the renowned actor's untimely demise and its investigation has revealed some shocking details.

Here are the 10 big and shocking revelations from Republic’s investigations so far:

Two Ambulances At Sushant's Residence Contradicts Sandip Ssingh's Version

Republic TV has put out images which indicate how there were two ambulances at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14. The videos of the two ambulances present at Rajput's building Mount Blanc further raises questions on Sandip Ssingh's suspicious version of 'one ambulance present' version.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Ambulance Owner Contradicts Siddharth Pithani's Version On Body, Mystery Grows

Republic Media Network tracked down the ambulance driver and owner who were present at the actor's residence on June 14. The sensational investigative report by Republic TV not only exposed major inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani's statements but also raised questions in the investigation by Mumbai Police. After the appearance two ambulances on June 14, there are now 3 versions on who brought Sushant Singh Rajput's body down.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer in a sting operation claimes that Sushant didn't take medicines on his own, they were administered by girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The trainer in the video also said that he spoke to Sushant two weeks before his death. Samee Ahmed, Sushant's trainer in the sting investigation is heard saying that things were 'different' when he was with Rhea.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant Singh's Former Staffer Says Actor Was 'happy'; 'Never Locked Room While Sleeping'

Former staffer of the late actor, Ankit Acharya said that the actor was a 'happy soul'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Acharya rebuked the depression theory, adding that Sushant was a happy-hearted man and was addicted to books and adventures.

READ FULL STORY HERE

'Who Medicated Sushant? Siddharth Pithani Says 'me'; Cook & Bodyguard Say 'Rhea Ma'am'

In an interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajput's housemate Siddharth Pithani made contradicting statements before leaving the interview abruptly. Surfacing from Hyderabad almost 50 days after Sushant's death, Pithani claimed to not know anything regarding Sushant's mental health, or the medicines he was taking, but made a massive disclosure by revealing that it was he who would administer two tablets of some medicine to him every day. It is important to note here that Siddharth Pithani's main connect to Sushant - as stated by him - was to make social media videos.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant's Friend Smita Says, 'He Was Scared For His Life, Rhea's Depression Story False'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the actor was 'scared for his life' after Disha Salian's death. She quoted Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and said, "Sushant told her that he was scared and wanted to leave the city after Disha's death."

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant's Friend Samuel Haokip Says Never Heard Of Sandip Ssingh, Demands Investigation

Susant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Samuel Haokip has sought a thorough investigation into the actor’s death. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Samuel stated that he does not want to believe the versions out in the media, including the one by Siddharth Pithani, who was also his flatmate, and added that he had never heard of Sandip Ssingh. He remembered Sushant as a jovial person and found it hard to believe that he was depressed and live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty tried to help him by giving him medicines.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant's Bodyguard Confirms 'all Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty' In Explosive Testimony

In a sensational interview with Republic TV, Rajput's bodyguard has given a seemingly eye-witness account of the late actor's life, especially highlighting the changes in his attitude and lifestyle after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Without mincing his words, the man declared that Sushant, whom he addressed as SSR, could never commit suicide. He went onto make an explosive revelation that every allegation made by Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been rightly made and he should get due justice.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant Singh’s Bank Statement Accessed, Shows Huge Transactions For Rhea's Expenses

In a massive breakthrough in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the focus has now shifted to actor's financial transactions. Republic TV accessed incriminating evidence — Sushant's bank statements — that revealed huge transactions that were made for girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Sushant's Cook Says Siddharth Pithani Called Locksmith

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, who was one of the five persons allegedly present in the flat revealed exclusive details in a sting operation, sharing minute-by-minute details of his last meeting with Sushant and how the late actor's body was recovered from his Bandra flat.

READ FULL STORY HERE