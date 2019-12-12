Asha Bhosle: When The Singer Called Carmen Miranda Her 'inspiration'

With a career spanning over 70 years, Asha Bhosle has delivered several memorable chartbusters throughout her career. Born in Sangli, Asha Bhosle kick-started her journey as a singer in 1943, when the singer voiced the much-popular track Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal. However, Asha Bhosle grabbed the limelight with the song, Ude Ude Jab Jab Zulefein Teri, a duet song with Mohammed Rafi. Here's a throwback to the time when the legendary singer spoke about her inspiration Carmen Miranda.

Also Read | Asha Parekh Remained Single Because She Was In Love With THIS Star's Uncle

Asha Bhosle on Carmen Miranda

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry, Carmen Miranda was a Portuguese-born Brazilian samba singer, dancer and a Broadway actor. In an interview with a leading daily, Asha Bhosle revealed that back in the day, she nurtured a great interest in English cinema, and tried to incorporate the styles of western singers in Indian music. Speaking about her favourite singers, the actor mentioned that Elvis Presley, Carmen Miranda, and Frank Sinatra have had a huge impact on her singing style. Asha Bhosle revealed that Carmen Miranda’s unconventional singing capabilities motivated her to incorporate the late singer's musical qualities in Indian classics. Asha Bhosle also opined that if a singer sticks to one style, he/she might fade away.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Sister Asha Bhosle On Singer's Return Home: Her Songs Came Rushing To Me

Asha Bhosle's musical journey

Officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in music history, Asha Bhosle has voiced for over 12,000 songs throughout her career. At a time when other female singers like Geeta Dutt, Shamshad Begum, and Lata Mangeshkar were at the peak of their careers, Asha Bhosle managed to create her own space with her unmatched talent. The legendary singer has many successful songs under her belts like Chura Liya hai Tumne jo Dil ko, Man Kyu Mehka, Shaan Se and Piya Tu, among many others.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Adds Another Feather To Her Cap, Honoured With A Doctorate

Also Read | 'I Was Stranded In The Crazy Rush Post PM Oath Ceremony...,' Asha Bhosle Praises Union Minister Smriti Irani For Helping Her. A Must-read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.