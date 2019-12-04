Asha Parekh Remained Single Because She Was In Love With THIS Star's Uncle

Asha Parekh is one of the most renowned faces of Bollywood from the 1970s. Her roles in movies like Kati Patang, Love in Tokyo, Pyar Ka Mausam, and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki are still remembered by her fans. She also won a Padma Shri in 1992 for her implacable acting skills and also won a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Today, the veteran actor has become an inspiration to people. She spoke about why she chose to be single for so many years and how she managed it. It was reported that she was single only because she loved late filmmaker Nasir Hussain. Here is all you should know about Aamir Khan’s uncle Nasir Hussain, who Asha Parekh is said to have loved.

Asha Parekh's love story with Nasir Hussain

Nasir Hussain was the uncle of film actor Aamir Khan. He was a director and film producer who liked to make masala films. In 1959, Nasir Hussain made a film with Shammi Kapoor titled Dil Deke Dekho where Nasir Hussain cast Asha Parekh as the leading lady.

It was Asha Parekh’s debut film, and she was seen in a romantic role opposite Shammi Kapoor. She was just 17 years old when she starred in her first movie. After this film, Asha worked on many films with Nasir. While working together, they fell in love and had a long relationship, too. But Asha broke up with Nasir Hussain as he was married.

Asha broke up because she did not want to be a homewrecker, as Nasir had two children. After many years, it was also reported that she only ever loved Nasir Hussain. Asha did not get married to anyone as she wanted to marry someone she loved. Although she was being forced by her mother to get married, she remained single as she never found anyone who was as loving as Nasir was.

