Asha Parekh Reveals Why She Took The 'best Decision', To Remain Single All Her Life

Asha Parekh is one of the most renowned faces of Bollywood from the 1970s. Her roles in movies like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki are still remembered by her fans. She also won a Padma Shri in 1992 for her acting skills. Today, the veteran actor has become an inspiration to people in a different way. She recently came out and spoke about the importance of mental health. She spoke about why she chose to be single for so many years and how she managed it mentally. It was reported that she was single because she only loved late filmmaker Nasir Hussain. Here is what she said.

Asha Parekh speaking about her single life:

In a recent interview with a lifestyle magazine, Asha Parekh opened up on being single. Asha said that she never understood the concept of marriage and spoke about how a few of her fellow actors used to cheat on their wives and how their wives used to forgive them. But Asha thought if she were a wife, she could not help it and would not have able to accept it for herself. This was one of the reasons she was single.

Asha Parekh also said that being single was probably the best decision she has ever taken. She also added that she was in love with a married man. Yet, Asha chose not to pursue him as she did not want to be a homewrecker and that is why she reconsidered her options. Asha Parekh added that it was the only choice she had in her life and wanted to live her life the way she wanted to.

Asha Parekh spoke about how in the times when people judged others on their marital status, she rose above it. She chose her self-respect over society's standards and has been living the life she wanted. Asha also added that she got a lot of male attention, yet she would not enjoy it. She also said that spending time with her friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen was much better than tying the knot. Spending time with her friends gave her the strength to live the single life.

