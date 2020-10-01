Asha Parekh's Birthday: Did You Know She Used To Call Iconic Shammi Kapoor Her 'Chacha'?

The most successful commercial actors of her era, Asha Parekh is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Friday, October 2. An artist par excellence with great poise and elegance, the actor has ruled the hearts the many. From Dil Deke Dekho to Kai Patang, Asha Parekh has delivered several hits at the box office. But do you know Shammi Kapoor was her favourite actor? Not only that, but the Padma Shri winner also called would refer to him as her ‘Chacha’ (Uncle).

Asha Parekh & Shammi Kapoor’s banter

During one of her previous interactions with BollywoodShaadis.com, Asha Parekh revealed that she had worked with the late actor in several movies and they were all great, she added. However, from the moment she collaborated with Kapoor for the first time, he has always remained her favourite. Revealing that initially, she felt shy to face the camera, the veteran actor said that during her first few shots with him, she felt ‘very nervous’.

Elaborating further, the actor revealed that Shammi was very patient with her and guided her in every shot. According to her, Kapoor was the one who taught her how to lip-sync and emote in every song. He made it easier for her to act and eventually she began calling him her ‘chacha’ during their shootings and even outside film sets. Adding that both of them were professionals, she claimed that the nickname did not bother him nor her.

Not only this but whenever Shammi’s first wife Geeta would come to visit the actor during the shooting of Dil Deke Dekho, she would her with makeup and getting her ready for her shots. She explained that ‘Geetaji’ would pick her up, carry her around her shoulders and move around since Asha was quite young. Geeta would also suggest to her husband that they should adopt Asha. Ever since then, both of them became her ‘chacha and chachi’ (uncle and aunt). On the professional front, both the superstars collaborated together for blockbuster movies like Teesri Manjil, Dil Deke Dekho, Pagla Kahin Ka and more.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Dil Deke Dekho, Teesri Manjil & Super Dancer Chapter 3)

