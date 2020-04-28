Ashutosh Gowariker's Relation With Ayan Mukerji; Check Details

Ashutosh Gowariker is popular for his period drama movies. He has made some notable movies throughout his Bollywood career. He is known for his experimentation with the period drama genre. He is highly praised by critics for his storytelling techniques. Some of his best works including Lagaan (2001), Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Pehla Nasha (1993), and many more.

Not only has he directed movies but he has also played some roles in movies. He essayed a prominent role in one of the most critically acclaimed movies titled Ventilator (2016). His works remain widely revered amongst the audience. However, there is yet another thing that catches the attention of the audience and that is the relationship he shares with Wake Up Sid director Ayan Mukerji. Here's how Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker is related to Ayan Mukerji:

Ashutosh Gowariker's relation with Ayan Mukerji

Ashutosh Gowariker and Ayan Mukerji's family relations are amongst the lesser-known relations in the Bollywood film industry. Many don't know that the two share family relations. Many are completely unaware of the fact that Ashutosh Gowariker is Ayan's brother-in-law.

Ayan Mukerji's father is Deb Mukherjee, who got married twice. Ayan Mukerji is Deb Mukherjee's son from his second marriage, which is Amrit Mukherjee. However, Deb Mukherjee also has a daughter named Sunita, who is born from his first marriage. Ayan Mukerji's half-sister, Sunita is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. This makes Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker Ayan Mukerji's brother-in-law.

