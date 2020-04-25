Kajol, Ayan Mukerji And Rani Mukerji Are Second Cousins? Read Details Inside

Deemed as one of the most talented leading ladies of Bollywood, Kajol Devgn has successfully managed to rule over millions of hearts for almost two decades. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor continues to enjoy superstardom with a fanbase of millions on social media. However, there has always been confusion about Kajol's family members.

While it is a lesser-known fact that Kajol and Rani Mukerji are second cousins, what most of the people do not know is that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji is also Kajol's cousin. Last year, Kajol was also spotted spending we time with both her second cousins Rani and Ayaan on Durga Ashtami too.

Bollywood connections: Kajol, Ayan Mukerji and Rani Mukerji are second cousins

The Mukerji family was said to be headed Sashadhar Mukerji, who was one of the founders of the Filmistan Studio, Mumbai. Sashadhar got married to legendary actor Ashok Kumar's sister, Satirani Ganguly and the couple has five sons together, Rono Mukerji, Joy Mukerji, Deb Mukerji, Shomu Mukerji and Shubir Mukerji. The director-producer Shomu Mukerji tied the knot with Bollywood actor Tanuja and they have two daughters together, Kajol and Tanisha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, the Bengali actor Deb Mukerji is the father of Ayaan Mukerji and Sunita Mukerji. Furthermore, Rani Mukerji is the daughter of the eldest Mukerji brother. This is how Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji share the same paternal family and are second cousins to each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

