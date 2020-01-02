Romance Or Not, Ranbir Kapoor's Bromance With Ayan Mukerji Is Forever

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji share a special camaraderie since the two worked together in the latter's directorial debut 'Wake Up Sid' in 2009. The bond has only become stronger over the past decade.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Broke The Internet In 2019

Ranbir and Ayan's bromance

Ranbir Kapoor does not have an official social media account, however, the posts on Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji's Instagram handles reflect the duo's bromance. Ayan seems to be the only constant in Ranbir's life. A recent post by Alia Bhatt shows herself, Ayan, and Ranbir with a beautiful ocean background and a sunset.

Another picture posted by Alia includes Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji. The three seem to be partying together in Sofia, Bulgaria. Ayan seems to be a good friend to not only Ranbir but also Alia.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Takes To Instagram To Show Her 'sunshine', And It Isn't Ranbir Kapoor

Another picture of the trio was circulated on the internet where Alia Bhatt can be seen with the two. Ayan Mukerji is still with the famous couple. It seems as if Alia and Ranbir can't get enough of Ayan. Or is it the other way round? Ayan Mukerji has brought Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for his next movie Brahmastra.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Romantic Movies To Watch On NYE; Wake Up Sid, YJHD And More

There are some pictures on the internet that shows Ayan with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir as well. Ayan seems to be that one person who will be forever in Ranbir's life. Here is a picture of the three:

Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will be releasing in May 2020. It is the story of Shiva, who goes on a journey to self-discovery and love.

ALSO READ | 'Good Girl' Alia Bhatt Poses With Her 'best Boys' Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukherjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.