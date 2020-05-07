Ashvin Kumar Reveals He Had Written 'Road To Ladakh' With Irrfan Khan In Mind

National Award-winning filmmaker, Ashvin Kumar, like many other celebs, has said that he was heartbroken when he heard the news of Irrfan Khan's demise. The filmmaker had worked with the late actor on the short film, Road To Ladakh in 2004. In a recent interaction, Ashvin Kumar spoke at length about his experience working with Irrfan Khan.

Ashvin Kumar had written Road To Ladakh with Irrfan Khan in mind

Ashvin Kumar revealed in a recent interaction that he feels “cheated” about Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise. He mentioned that working with Irrfan Khan on their film, Road To Ladakh changed his outlook towards filmmaking. Ashvin Kumar also recalled how Irrfan Khan had agreed to work on the film even with no pay since Ashvin had a very limited budget.

While talking about the same, Ashvin Kumar also mentioned that he had written Road To Ladakh with Irrfan Khan in mind. He added how Irrfan Khan instantly agreed to do the same and that too “quite willingly”. Ashvin Kumar also recalled how the late-actor had met with an accident the evening when they were all set to leave for Ladakh for the shooting.

Ashvin Kumar mentioned that even though Irrfan Khan had all the reasons to back out, he still did not do it. Instead, Irrfan Khan told Ashvin Kumar, “I promised you, I will keep my words”. The filmmaker mentioned how his admiration grew for the actor as he got to know him. Ashvin Kumar mentioned how Irrfan Khan had altitude sickness that he discovered upon reaching the location.

However, Irrfan Khan still chose to not give up and instead continued shooting. Ashvin Kumar mentioned how the late actor was constantly sick and had an injured wrist. However, he still chose to complete Road To Ladakh and even live inside tents like the rest of the crew.

Ashvin Kumar also spoke about Irrfan Khan’s craft for cinema and how he was “way ahead of his time”. The filmmaker revealed that he wanted to make one more film with the actor. Talking about Irrfan Khan’s demise, Ashvin Kumar added, “I feel cheated” as the actor left him too soon.

