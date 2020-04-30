Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals His Sadness Over How Small Irrfan Khan’s 'janaza' Was

A few days ago, Irrfan Khan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection. The actor passed away on April 29, aged 53. Irrfan Khan had been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour which is an extremely rare type of cancer since the past two years. He was laid to rest yesterday at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia sad over how small Irrfan Khan’s funeral was

Irrfan Khan’s last rites were completed yesterday afternoon with the presence of his family and a few industry insiders. He was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery. The funeral was attended by only a handful of people due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. A couple of Irrfan Khan’s friends even visited him in the hospital and everyone was wearing masks.

Irrfan Khan’s close friend and his Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia was also spotted at the hospital as he paid one last visit to his friend. While talking about how heartbroken he is, Tigmanshu Dhulia added how he knew Irrfan Khan back from their National School of Drama (NSD) days.

Tigmanshu Dhulia also added that he was saddened by thinking about how small Irrfan Khan’s funeral will be. The director added that if this happened at any other time then there is no doubt that there would be a huge crowd gathered around to pay their last respects to the actor. Tigmanshu Dhulia could not be a part of the last rites due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus. He added that he is sad that even though he is in Mumbai, he is not able to say a final goodbye to his friend.

Take a look at the pictures from Irrfan Khan's funeral:

