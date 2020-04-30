Irrfan Khan’s Manager Pens A Heartfelt Letter; Says 'fashion Has Lost A Dear Muse'

The entire country was in a state of shock yesterday after the untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan. People have been paying their tributes to the actor. Irrfan Khan’s last rites were also performed in Mumbai. Many people have been penning their heartfelt notes for Irrfan Khan and the latest one to join is Irrfan Khan’s manager.

Irrfan Khan’s manager pens heartfelt note

Irrfan Khan’s sad demise has left his fans heartbroken. His manager, Isha Bhansali recently took to social media to share a few words on the impact the actor had in her life. She added, “Sir, there won’t be another like you” in the caption.

Isha Bhansali also pointed out to the fact that apart from films, Irrfan Khan had a keen eye for fashion as well. The National-Award winning actor would often talk about all things fashion including his fabric for the clothing. Isha Bhansali also added that no one would be able to carry off a lungi so well as Irrfan Khan did.

Isha Bhansali also recalled a funny, cute incident, “I remember that one time I dressed him up in a suit. He asked me if he looked fine. I said “Sir, tennu suit suit karda”. Along with the heartfelt caption, Isha Bhansali also shared a few pictures of Irrfan Khan dressed in quirky outfits where he looked dapper. Isha Bhansali explained how apart from cinema, even the fashion industry has lost “a dear muse”.

In addition to this, Irrfan Khan’s previous manager, Manpreet Bacchhar also shared a post talking about the pain that she is currently going through. She added how she is indebted to the actor for her life. She further added how she considered Irrfan Khan to be her guru, mentor and even a father figure for her.

I am indebted to @irrfank for life !! There is no one and never will be like him. My guru, my mentor, my father figure for life !! Thank you for everything 🙏🙏 You shall be missed forever ❤ — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital a couple of days back. He had been battling with a neuroendocrine tumour which is an extremely rare type of cancer requiring medical attention. On Wednesday, it has been confirmed that the actor passed away, aged 53.

