Asif Basra's Death: A Look At The Late Actor's Illustrious OTT Career

Actor Asif Basra, who had worked in several Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Malayalam films, passed away on November 12, 2020. According to ANI, he was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. The forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told media on Thursday. Asif Basra's death news sent shockwaves in the industry. Here's a look at how the late actor was popular across OTT platforms.

Asif Basra's OTT shows

Asif made his digital debut with Hotstar's Hostages. The show garnered positive reviews from the audience. In it, he played the role of Asghar Nabi. More so, in 2020, he won many hearts with his role in the Amazon Prime Video series, Paatal Lok, alongside an ensemble cast of Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and others. Basra was also known for his theatrical performances.

Asif Basra's movies

Asif Basra made his debut in 1998 with the film, Woh. After this, he was roped in for back-to-back movies like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Black Friday, Love in Nepal and others. He rose to fame after his role in the movie, Parzania, was well-received by the audience. After Parzania, he worked in several films and was then roped in for Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. His notable work is in flicks like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Lamhaa, Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Sheitaan, Kaalakaandi, Hichki, among others. He is also best known for his role in the American comedy film titled Outsourced and One Night with the King.

In 2019, Asif Basra appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial, The Tashkent Files. Not only this, but the late star was also a part of Mohanlal's hit film, Big Brother, which released in January 2020. Asif played the role of Muthan in Big Brother.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock over Asif Basra's suicide news. He wrote, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad." Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!". Netizens shared stills from his movies and mourned Asif's sudden demise. Asif Basra's age was 53. More details about the star's death are yet awaited.

