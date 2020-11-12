Sonu Sood's Autobiography Titled 'I Am No Messiah' To Release In Dec, Cover Page Unveiled

Actor Sonu Sood who is been dubbed as the Messiah of the migrant for his relentless services towards the people and society is all set to pen his autobiography. Much to the surprise of his fans, the actor’s autobiography will be titled ‘I am no Messiah.’ The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer.

Sonu Sood's autobiography

Sonu, on November 12, shared the cover page of the book on Instagram while announcing that pre-order has begun. The book will be released in English and Hindi. Captioning the pic, Sonu revealed that the book will tell the "story of my life, as much as it is of the thousands of migrant workers."

Penguin Random House India had earlier announced that the Happy New Year actor will be penning an autobiography that will revolve around his experiences during the pandemic and how he extended his helping hand towards each needy and poor. Apart from this, the autobiography that is written in the first person, will also reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys Sonu Sood undertook along with the people he rescued.

Read: Sonu Sood Shares Shirtless Picture On Instagram, His Son Goes 'Wow' Over The Photo

Read: 'Local4Diwali': Sonu Sood Urges People To Support Local Artisans

The 47-years-old actor will narrate stories of the miseries and atrocities that were faced by the people during the lockdown which in return made him more dedicated to helping them. In the autobiography, the actor will also share his experience of how his perception towards life changed after he encountered people amid the lockdown. Sonu Sood’s autobiography ‘I Am No Messiah' will be released in December this year.

Apart from sharing details about his autobiography, the actor also issued a statement and spoke about the experiences he witnessed during the lockdown with the people belong from different walks of life. Sharing his views on the same, Sonu said, "People have been very kind and have lovingly named me Messiah. But I really do believe that I am no Messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other.”

Sonu Sood to make an announcement

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter as he is all set to announce something interesting for the people again. The actor shared his picture on the microblogging site where he can be seen posing with a big book cover which has “revealing something exciting tomorrow’ written on it. Going by the picture, it seems that the actor is set to announce something for the children as the logo of Penguin publications was also pinned on the picture.

Revealing something exciting tomorrow morning with @penguinindia. ❤️

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Eh78GaKeVB — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 11, 2020

Read: Sonu Sood Reveals His New Favourite Dish After A Little Girl Shares Cute Note For Him

Read: Sonu Sood Gets Visitors On Sets Of 'Alludu Adhurs' In Hyderabad To Seek Help; Watch Video

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.