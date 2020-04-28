'Why Have You Called?', Asks Farah Khan After Kartik Aaryan Raises 'workout' Debate

Kartik Aaryan's popular series Koki Poochega's 4th episode had an 'informative' cameo by director Farah Khan whom he addressed as 'health expert' in his caption. In a small clip shared by Kartik on his Instagram handle, Farah is seen hilariously bashing Kartik for calling her to trouble.

The first question Kartik posed was whether he should cut his beard. To this, Farah, in her own style said, "Yes, please trim it a little as it will help to make a wig for a bald person (Kisi Ka wig ban jaayega, kisi takle ka bhala ho jaayega)." Farah then asks Kartik what else does he want and Kartik then raises the 'Workout video' debate that was triggered by Farah Khan a while back.

Listening to this, Farah immediately says 'Bye' and hangs up.

From appealing to the netizens to stay indoors in his trademark monologue to interviewing Coronavirus survivor, Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness in these critical times.

With Koki Poochega, the actor as a host and along with the interviewee, provide fans with basic and authentic information about COVID-19 and also help bust several myths surrounding diet and health. In his latest episode, he asked the health expert questions about 'Gluten'.

What is more interesting about the series is that apart from reiterating the importance of social distancing and how to be safe, the actor also adds his quirks to the interview which is more fun to watch.

