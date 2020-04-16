Farah Khan will agree to Abhishek Bachchan's video request only on one hilarious condition

Celebrities have been keeping their fans entertained with videos of workouts, daily chores and more as the country has been locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Farah Khan was not pleased about the stars sharing workout videos amid the challenging situation, and pleaded with them to refrain from doing so. As the filmmaker-choreographer shared her ‘pandemic teachings’ about needing only nighties from her wardrobe, and her best friends being vegetable sellers and others, Abhishek Bachchan seemed to troll her by urging her to upload a workout video.

Farah has now reacted to her Happy New Year actor’s special request. The Main Hoon Na director wrote that she will upload the video only if the actor will post a video of him mopping the floor.

Here’s the post:

As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor😜 https://t.co/xyUtXglazR — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

Farah had made headlines for urging stars to have mercy and ‘stop bombarding’ her and others with their workout videos, saying most had bigger concerns during this pandemic. She even went on to say that she might unfollow them if they don’t stop posting those videos.

Later in an interview, she also said that she did not have a problem with celebrities working out, but asserted that it was not a ‘global party’, and that one should not flaunt one’s privilege at this time. Farah also said they could help people by sending food or feeding the strays.

Meanwhile, Farah;’s children too have been winning hearts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her son Czar came up with a rap song related to the pandemic. Her daughter Anya raised Rs 70,000 with her sketches, being used to feed the stays and needy amid the pandemic.

