Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty Share UNSEEN Photos From Their Weddings On Mother's Day

Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty recently took to their Instagram handles to share unseen photos from their wedding on the occasion of Mother's Day. Kiara shared a photo in which Sidharth Malhotra posed with both their mothers from their haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty dropped an unseen picture from her sangeet ceremony, while posing with her and KL Rahul's mother.

In the picture shared by the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress, Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing a yellow embroidered outfit. Their mothers also looked stunning in their ethnic ensembles. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Mothers Day. Today and Everyday." Meanwhile, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress donned a red embellished outfit while posing with her mother and mother-in-law. She wrote, "Happy Mother's Day." Check out their photos below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding pictures

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared their wedding pictures through an adorable post. They penned, "“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Soon after she made the post, several celebrities took to the comments to post their reactions. Ileana wrote, "Awwwww my Athuuuu! Congratulations baby girl. Nothing but love for you two." Check the photo below.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 7. Kiara and Sidharth shared the pictures from their wedding and captioned the post, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Soon after, congratulatory messages started pouring in from celebrities. A fan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra. Stay happy and blessed forever." Check the post below.

Later, the couple shared several photos from their pre-wedding festivities. They got married in the presence of their close friends and family. To commemorate the day, Kiara and Sidharth wore Manish Malhotra's creation.