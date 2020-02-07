Athiya Shetty Compliments KL Rahul And He Thanks Her With A Kiss, See Pic

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently in New Zealand playing in three-match ODI series. He recently treated his fans with a post along with Mayank Agarwal. Fans seem to be super excited after seeing his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s comment on the post.

Athiya Shetty went on to comment on KL Rahul’s post saying, ‘Nice hat (with a smirking emoticon).’ And along with the multiple comments she got on her single comment there was once one such comment that stood out among all. KL Rahul sealed it with a kiss emoticon. Check it out here below.

KL Rahul’s recent post seems like he chilling with his coffee mug in his casual avatar. He is seen sporting an all-white t-shirt paired with shorts. She completed the look with a yellow cap, a watch and a silver long chain. While on the other hand, Mayank Agarwal is seen bursting into laughter as she is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a white cap. Check out the post here below.

Athiya Shetty talks about her rumoured relationship

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya Shetty was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her ‘poker face’ on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. Athiya Shetty also said that she understood the journalists asking her questions about her personal life. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely private and personal for her. Athiya said she would always protect her personal life and never talk about this aspect of her life in the open.

Image courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram

