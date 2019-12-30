Rumoured Couple KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Enjoy Their Vacation In Thailand; See Pics

There is love in the air, and it seems that it is not just in Bollywood, but also spread through the Indian cricket team. Actor Athiya Shetty is currently touring the beautiful country of Thailand. The actor can be seen with rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The two are enjoying their vacation with friends and actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label's Usaamah Siddique.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Athiya Shetty's Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Maxi Dress Better?

Athiya and KL in Thailand

KL Rahul and Athiya are filling up their social media feeds with some beautiful pictures of themselves enjoying their vacation. KL Rahul posted a picture with Athiya where the two can be seen in a photo booth. KL Rahul can be seen with the receiver to his ear as Athiya is laughing in the picture.

In the caption, KL Rahul referred to a dialogue from the movie Hera Pheri, "Hello, devi prasad." The movie stars Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty. Athiya's brother Ahan commented on the picture with laughing emojis.

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | KL Rahul And Rumoured GF Athiya Shetty Spotted At The Mumbai Airport, Pictures Here

The cricketer also shared a picture of himself running on the beach. KL can be seen wearing white shorts and glares. He seems to be enjoying the waves and the run along the shore.

Athiya also shared a picture of herself basking in the sun. She has covered half of her face with a big cap as she can be seen smiling. In the caption, Athiya wrote how she is 'ninety percent happy and ten percent burnt'.

ALSO READ | Athiya Shetty's Plush Pink Lehenga Is Giving All The Bridesmaids Outfit Goals

A story shared on Anushka Ranjan's Instagram shows the whole squad enjoying themselves on the beach.

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Athiya Shetty To Share Screen With Shabana Azmi In A Web Show Together?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.