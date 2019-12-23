KL Rahul And Rumoured GF Athiya Shetty Spotted At The Mumbai Airport, Pictures Here

The link-ups between cricketers and Bollywood stars have been going on for decades. Right from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, many such pairs have been rumored to be dating, some who actually was in a relationship, some who parted ways and some who got hitched. And another pair in this list of late has been Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Apart from the duo’s connection to Karnataka, there’s something brewing between the two, if the rumor mills are to be believed. While their appearances together for ‘dates’ and other pictures had made headlines over the last few months, their Instagram-bonding recently has got their fans excited.

And if this wasn't enough, the two were spotted at the domestic airport, pictures of which have surfaced on the internet. Take a look below-

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty spotted at the airport

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her ‘poker face’ (look with no notable expression) on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. The Hero star said she understood the journalists asking her questions about her personal life. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

