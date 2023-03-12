Athiya Shetty Dazzles At Lakme Fashion Week, KL Rahul Is All Hearts

Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week. Her cricketer-husband KL Rahul shared a video of her walking down the ramp and dropped a pink heart emoji. Athiya then shared the same story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "love you" and expressed her gratitude.

In the video, Athiya looked stunning in a purple coloured shimmery jumpsuit with a V neckline, cutouts around the waist and cape sleeves. While the actress looked stunning on the ramp dresssed in Namrata's latest collection. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, pink lipstick and light contouring.

A look at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023

The Lakme Fashion Week is a four-day lifestyle and fashion event that is being held at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The fashion event is being held in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India and will conclude on March 12 with Manish Malhotra's collection Diffuse. The actors who have participated in the Lakme Fashion Week include Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Rashmika Mandanna, Zeenat Aman, Taapse Pannu, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor among others.

About KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 after dating for a long time. The couple got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse and shared their wedding photos on their Instagram handle by captioning it, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

As soon as they posted their photos together, fans showered them with wishes and blessings.