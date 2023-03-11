Lakme Fashion Week: Sushmita Sen Turns Showstopper Weeks After Suffering Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen made a stunning comeback to the runway after suffering a heart attack recently. The Aarya turned show stopper at Lakme Fashion Week for Anushree Reddy and looked beautiful in a yellow lehenga.

After suffering a 'massive' heart attack, Sushmita shared that she will be resuming work on Aarya 3 soon. Even before resuming shoot she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Sushmita Sen back on her fitness regime

Sushmita Sen, on the occasion of International Women's Day, had shared a photo on Instagram in which she performed some stretching exercises. She resumed working out on her cardiologist's advice.

The 47-year-old actor, who has been on the road to recovery, also conducted a live session on Instagram on March 4 where she said she survived a "very big heart attack" courtesy an active lifestyle.

Sushmita Sen: I had 95 percent blockage in my artery

During her Instagram live, Sushmita Sen also revealed that she had a "massive" heart attack and had 95 percent blockage in her artery. The actress stated that she was thankful to the team of doctors for respecting her privacy during the admission and treatment. She said, "I had 95 percent blockage in my artery'. I suffered a massive heart attack."

She also confirmed beginning the shoot of Aarya 3 soon in Jaipur.