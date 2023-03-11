Netizens Troll KL Rahul After Shubman Gill's Ton In 4th Test; 'End Of His Test Career?'

During the 3rd Day of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test hundred. Coming in as an opener Gill scored the century in the post-lunch session. The century brought a huge reaction from social media users and evidently, Gill's century was used as a subject to troll KL Rahul.

When Shubman Gill got to his hundred, social media could not resist trolling KL Rahul, who was dropped after playing the first two matches. Here are a few of the many reactions.

KL Rahul from dressing room after seeing Shubman Gill Century. pic.twitter.com/FwvSSMSEsb — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) March 11, 2023

KL Rahul with his 49 followers after Shubman Gill hundreds against Mighty Aussies💉https://t.co/rmsPSmQAtn — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) March 11, 2023

Today is the best day for KL Rahul to retire.



Well Done Gill !!! — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) March 11, 2023

Nothing to take away from Shubman Gill but for those who are trolling KL instead of appreciating Gill's knock .



KL grabbed his opportunity fully in England and Gill grabbed his opportunity in the flat pitch of Ahemdabad.

This was the knock 👏👇#KLRahul𓃵 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BiuR2uLvZq — Abhinay Singh (@klr_abhi129) March 11, 2023

India vs Austrlia: 4th Test Day 3

On the third day, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill resumed India's innings from 36/0. According to experts, the pitch was supposed to remain ideal for batting on Day 3 and so was showcased by the Indian openers. Both Sharma and Gill made a solid start and in no time got India past 50. The flow of runs was halted by Matthew Kuhnemann, when he got Rohit out at the score of 74, Rohit contributed 35 runs. Following Rohit's wicket, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara continued to put runs on board. After a jittery few overs, Pujara settled in and the two took India's total to 129/1 at lunch on Day 3. In the post-lunch session, both Pujara and Gill continued from where they left off and exhibited no discomfort whatsoever. Gill completed his 100 in this session. At the score of 187, Pujara got out after scoring 42 runs. Pujara's wicket brought Kohli on the wicket. With Gill, Kohli got 58 run-stand and then Gill fell after scoring 128 runs. Currently, Kohli and Jadeja are on the crease. India are 250/3 after 82 overs. Before this, Australia amassed 480 in their first innings. For Australia, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green scored the majority of the runs. Both completed their centuries and took Australia close to 500 runs. As for the scoreline of the series, India is currently leading at 2-1, and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fourth Test will showcase what will be the ultimate bottom line of the series.