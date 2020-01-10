The Debate
Athiya Shetty's Instagram Photos Reveal Her Love For All Kinds Of Food

Bollywood News

Athiya Shetty is one of the rising talents in Bollywood. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's Instagram photos that reveal her love for food.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty is a Bollywood actor who received fame with her debut film, Hero. Shetty is the daughter of the renowned actor Sunil Shetty. Athiya received a Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut for Hero.

From a tender age, she wished to be a part of the film industry. She also participated in school plays alongside fellow actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. After her film Hero, Athiya Shetty has been a part of films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor

Shetty is not just known for her performances and her model-like looks but looking at her Instagram pictures, one can say that she can eat almost anything and yet remain fit.

Listed below are some of Athiya Shetty's Instagram photos where she binges on some junk food. Check it out:

Athiya Shetty's Instagram photos: Shetty's love for food

Published:
