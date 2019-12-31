Fans Concerned Seeing Bandage On Athiya Shetty's Thumb As She Shares 'carbs & Carbs' Pic

Athiya Shetty, who is currently in Thailand along with rumoured beau KL Rahul and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a picture having a 'well-balanced meal' of 'carbs and carbs' as she gorges on spaghetti. But what caught everyone's attention was a band-aid on Athiya's thumb. One user wrote: "What happened to ur finger ma'am (sic)", while another user asked, "Is the bandage for accessory?" Meanwhile, a lot of fans were curious to know if it was cricketer KL Rahul who clicked the picture.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Athiya was asked about the link-up reports and if it affected her. The actor said no, and added that she had her ‘poker face’ (look with no notable expression) on with regards to this aspect. That’s the reason, she said, the media persons won’t get any response from her in this matter. The Hero star said she understood the journalists asking her questions about her personal life. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely ‘private and personal’ for her. Athiya said she would always protect this and never talk about this aspect of her life.

Recently, the cricketer shared a picture and referred to a dialogue from the movie Hera Pheri, "Hello, Devi Prasad." The movie stars Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty. Athiya's brother Ahan couldn't stop laughing seeing the picture.

Athiya Shetty said she took time off after her first two films to improve her craft as she wants to be a part of movies that help her “break the mould” in Bollywood. “I worked on myself as an actor. I would do a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can’t decide what path you want to walk on. You can’t plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here,” Athiya told PTI in an interview.

