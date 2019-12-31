Hardik Pandya Teases KL Rahul With Athiya Shetty After Comic 'Hera Pheri' Instagram Post

India batsman KL Rahul has taken the cricket world by storm due to his consistency in white-ball cricket. Although Rahul did not have a great time in Test cricket in 2019, his tremendous white-ball form kept him relevant throughout the year. Rahul's tremendous year with the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL along with a century in the ICC Cricket World Cup made him a credible top-order batsman for the country. While Rahul's on-field performance has gotten him a lot of attention, the stylish batsman's personal life has also kept fans interested from time to time.

Hardik Pandya confirms KL Rahul's relationship with Athiya Shetty

Recent rumours have claimed that KL Rahul is romantically involved with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. While the two have been spotted together often by the paparazzi, Rahul recently shared a photo of them from a holiday. The photo which sports a reference to the film Hera Pheri in its caption has also entertained a lot of attention from other celebrities. Among the many comments, one comment is from Rahul's close friend and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya's comment read "Cuties" along with a few laughing emojis.

While the comment looks fairly regular on face value, it is likely that Pandya is aware of the status of their rumoured relationship and has now made it public. Perhaps, Pandya could also be teasing Rahul with the actress in case they are just friends. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are known to be extremely close despite being involved in a massive controversy earlier in 2019 due to their appearance together on a popular Indian talk show, due to which they were even banned by the BCCI for a few matches. Here are some other celebrity comments on the post.

KL Rahul ends 2019 with a bang

KL Rahul had a great 2019 in general where he saw himself as a regular in India's ODI and T20I teams. While he struggled a little with the red ball, KL's white-ball dominance outshined a lot of others. He smashed his maiden IPL hundred earlier this year. Later in the World Cup, he played some vital innings and even scored his maiden World Cup hundred. As India closed out the year, KL dominated the Windies in both T20Is and ODIs and helped India clinch both series. He has even been appointed the new captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise ahead of the IPL 2020.

