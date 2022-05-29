Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Spend Weekend Together; BFF Akansha Ranjan Shares Photos

Cricket powerhouse KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement has dropped several hints that things have become serious between the couple. From Athiya joining Rahul for his cricket series' to the duo sharing mushy posts on each other's birthday, their love isn't hidden from fans. Now, it seems that the duo are spending the weekend together.

The couple's BFF Akansha Ranjan took to Instagram to share photos of the two from what appears to be the same location. Moreover, even Athiya Shetty shared a glimpse of her weekend on her social media. Take a look at it below:

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's weekend banter

Is it wedding bells ringing for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul?

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then the duo's family have already begun prepping for the couple's wedding ceremony. Reportedly, the two will seal the deal in a winter wedding as per South Indian traditions. However, it is important to note that the couple has neither denied nor confirmed the wedding rumours. Details of the weddings can only be confirmed if their family or representatives issue an official statement on the same.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story

Several media reports suggest that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were set up by one of their common friends. But the couple hasn't confirmed the same as of yet. Their relationship rumours became the talk of the town when the two began wishing each other on birthdays via social media. The rumour mill had it that the two have fallen head over heels for each other. However, the two kept their relationship away from the limelight for almost two years.

Notably, Athiya Shetty's father helped the lovebirds to keep the details of their bond away from the media. When asked on numerous occasions, Suniel Shetty would dodge the question claiming it was 'just media reports'. However, when KL Rahul left for his test series in England last year, his girlfriend Athiya Shetty accompanied the former to support him. Although the two did not confirm it, however, photos of the two together sent social media abuzz. To note, the couple has been dating each other for the last three years.

It was on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year when the cricketer and ace batter finally made their relationship official on social media. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption that was enough for fans to know that love is blooming between the two. While extending the sweet birthday wish, Rahul hailed Athiya as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing.

(Image: @klrahul/Instagram)