KL Rahul Is All Hearts For Ladylove Athiya Shetty In Blurry Valentine's Day Mirror Selfie

In the recent past, cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s social media engagement has made it clear that things have become quite serious between the two. After making their relationship official, the couple’s social media banter always leave their followers in awe of the couple. Speaking of which, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the cricketer did not fail to openly profess his love for Athiya in a romantic post.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's romantic photo

In the new picture shared by KL Rahul, the young couple can be seen taking their twinning and winning the game a notching higher in matching white attires. While Athiya slays in a quirky printed sweatshirt, unlike her beau KL Rahul looks dapper in a plain t-shirt. Glowing in the sun, the blurry Valentine's Day mirror selfie gives fans a glimpse of their gala time together. While sharing the picture, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy ❤️ day." Take a look at it below:

Athiya Shetty reacts to KL Rahul's post

As soon as the post caught the attention of girlfriend Athiya Shetty, she dropped a sweet response under the post's comments section. Meanwhile, the cricketer's followers also left a slew of sweet praises for the couple. While a user called them ‘flawless’, another hailed them as ‘charming beauties’. Heart and smiley emoticons also flooded the comments section of the post. Check out Athiya Shetty's reaction below:

Initially, the lovebirds refrained from confirming their relationship, however, last year on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul openly confessed his love for Athiya, thereby making their relationship official via social media. While extending the sweet birthday wish, KL Rahul hailed Shetty as her ‘heart’ leaving their fandom rejoicing. Ever since then the lovebirds often sent social media abuzz with their beaming chemistry.

The two also grabbed the limelight during the premiere night of Ahan Shetty's debut movie, Tadap. Athiya and Rahul walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet as they made an appearance together. On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen on the silver screen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Reportedly, she is next committed to featuring in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

(Image: Instagram/@rahulkl)