Athiya Shetty Shared A Video On How She Likes Her Coffee; See How Fans React

Athiya Shetty was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor which released in 2019. She starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor is only three films old but has garnered many fans and followers. Athiya Shetty recently shared a coffee recipe on her Instagram with a caption that reflected her love for the beverage. Read ahead to know how she likes her coffee.

Here’s how Athiya Shetty likes her coffee

Athiya Shetty, on Friday, shared on her official Instagram her coffee recipe. In the video, she is first seen adding one spoon of instant coffee. Then she added half a spoon of sugar to it. Then Athiya added a little vanilla essence and a pinch of cinnamon powder. Then, to this mixture, she finally adds milk and stirs it. Voila! Coffee is ready!

Athiya Shetty had captioned the video as, “coffee coffee + more coffee”. The video of hers received more than 25K likes is still counting. Fans and followers have commented that the recipe looks yum. Many of her followers have comments using the red heart emoji as well.





Athiya Shetty’s Instagram gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. The Hero actor shares details of her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. The actor has also let her fans and followers know that she is a huge foodie. She has often shared pictures of her favourite food.

The actor also treats her fans with gorgeous photos of her from photoshoots. She also loves dogs, evident from her Instagram handle. Her family also frequently features in her Instagram photos.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with the movie Hero which released 2015. She starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi in the movie. She later when on to star in Mubarakan which released in 2017. The movie was an Anees Bazmee multi-starrer. Her latest film was Motichoor Chaknachoor. The movie revolves around a young girl who gets married to an older guy. She is desperate to go aboard and gets excited when she learns that her husband has a job in Dubai. But as her husband is hired from the job, she is forced to stay in her homeland.

