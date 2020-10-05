Sofia Vergara Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actress Of 2020 List, Angelina Jolie Follows

With a massive earning of 43 million USD, Hollywood actor Sofia Vergara has grabbed the topmost position in Forbes’ recent 'Highest-paid actress in the world' list. The list also includes celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep. As per a report published in Forbes, Sofia Vergara’s earnings came from her much-acclaimed shows, Modern Family and America's Got Talent.

Sofia's earnings

According to Forbes, Sofia Vergara earned 5,00,000 USD for Modern Family and earned 10 million USD for her work in America's Got Talent. The actor’s various brand endorsements too contributed to her income. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie grabbed the second position on the list with 35.5 million USD. The actor’s biggest pay-check came from her role in The Eternals, an upcoming Marvel movie, which has a $200 million budget. Actor Emily Blunt made it to the list for the first time, as she earned heavy for A Quiet Place: Part 2 and Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film with Dwayne Johnson.

Richest Actors (Male)

In August, Forbes released the Highest-paid Actors of 2020 (Male) list and Dwayne Johnson grabbed the topmost position with 87.5 million USD. The list also includes names like Jackie Chan, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck. Actor Akshay Kumar earned the 6th position, making him the only Bollywood actor to make it to the list.

Sofia on the professional front

Sofia Vergara shot to prominence with her performance in Modern Family, which is one of the longest-running shows to grace American television. The show came to an end of its run angle after 11 glorious years. To announce the same, the makers of Modern Family had arranged the ABC 2020 Winter TCA conference in Pasadena, California and the event witnessed the much-loved show's entire cast in presence.

Starring Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen in the leading roles, the story of Modern Family narrates the trials and tribulations which three different, but related families face in their own uniquely comedic ways. Some of Sofia's best-known works include Amas de casa Desesperada, Acapulco, Cuerpo y alma, Hot Pursuit, Chasing Papi and Bottom of the 9th. The actor will be next seen in Koati.

