Athiya Shetty Reacts To Suniel Shetty's Dance Video With Quick Style

The Norwegian dance group Quick Style grabbed attention of fans in India by collaborating with some famous Bollywood personalities. After featuring with Virat Kohli in a dance clip, the crew was seen grooving with Suniel Shetty on his popular song Aankhon Mein Bade Ho Tum from the 1995 film Takkar.

In the video shared by Quick Style, the members of the dance group performed on the song Aankhon Mein Bade Ho Tum while Suniel Shetty shaked a leg with them in a white shirt, glares and jeans. The dance crew shared the video on their social media handle and captioned it, "Felt like we have known him for years" with a red heart emoji.

As soon as Quick Style dropped the video with Suniel Shetty, the actor's daughter Athiya Shetty took to the comments section and wrote, "Besttttttt", while Badshah commented "OG". Not just them, but Archana Puran Singh also expressed her joy by commenting "Hahahahaa AWESOME" on the post.

Quick Style with Virat Kohli

Earlier, Virat Kohli, who returned to Mumbai after India's win against Australia, took to his social media handle to share a photo of him with Quick Style. He further captioned the post, "Guess who I met in mumbai."

The dance crew also dropped a video on their Instagram handle where Virat was seen grooving with a bat on the famous song from the film Ishq. In the video, the dance group can be seen portraying that they have no clue how to use the bat. Then, Virat taught them how to use the bat and danced with them on the song.

The Norway-based dance group had previously became an internet sensation after they recreated the catchy steps from popular Bollywood songs like Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and Sadi Galli from Tanu Weds Manu.