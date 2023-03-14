Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli can be seen showing off his dance moves with a renowned dance group in a recent video shared by him on Instagram. In the viral video, Kohli is joined by the Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style as they pull off the entertaining moves together. The Quick Style is well known in the entertainment world for its viral dance video on the Bollywood track, ‘Kaala Chasma’.

Meanwhile sharing the video on Instagram Quick Style said, “When Virat meets Quick Style”. The video went viral within minutes of its upload and also received a reaction from Kohli’s wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. The star India batter can be seen holding a bat in his hand while performing what seems to be a step inspired by a batsman’s stance in cricket. The former India captain can be seen enjoying his time with the Norwegian dance as he was seen smiling throughout.

“Guess who I met in Mumbai"

Earlier in the day, Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture, where he was seen posing with The Quick Style. “Guess who I met in Mumbai,” Kohli wrote on Instagram while captioning the post. The dance group is currently on a visit to India and have been attending several events.

Virat Kohli's thumping show in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

This comes a day after the India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw, as India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 lead. Kohli struck his 28th Test century and 75th overall in the fourth Test. This was Kohli’s first Test century in over three years and also his 5th international century since September 2022. Interestingly, the 34-year-old received the Player of the Match award in Ahmedabad for his knock of 186 runs.