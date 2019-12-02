Athiya Shetty Mimicked Dad Suniel's Dialogue From Gopi Kishan As A Child, Find Out Which

Gopi Kishan completes 25 years and actor Suniel Shetty was reminiscent of many memories he had on the set of the film. The film set a trend for oversized shirts and the famous song Haye Hukku which became a huge success. The film was about a policeman and his criminal doppelganger.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In A Bright Insta Post

"Mere Do Do Baap" from Gopi Kishan

The 58-year-old actor spoke candidly about the film and his memories associated with it to a leading daily. He said that no director would cast him in a comedy film, he was seen as an action hero and he often got scripts related to that specific genre. He further added that when Deepak Shivdasani the director, offered him the role he jumped onto it. He said the film set him up as a comedy actor, due to which he later landed the opportunity to play a role in Hera Pheri.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty: The Actor Surpassed Nawazuddin Siddiqui In A Quiz

Also Read | Suneil Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty's Tadap To Try New Grounds, Here's How

He further added that due to playing double roles he often found it challenging to shift looks from one outfit to the other. The film was famous for its line Mere Do Do Baap. Suneil Shetty said, he never thought such a simple line would catch on so quickly. He further added that his daughter Athiya watched the film and noticed fans mimicking her father’s famous dialogue. He said, after watching the film even Athiya started calling him Mere Do Do Baap. He advised her to not do that as it was not funny but she would laugh about it.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Hero' Actor

Also Read | KL Rahul Reacts On Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.