Athiya Shetty Wishes Her 'greatest Protector' Suniel Shetty On His Birthday; See Post

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her social media account to wish her father Suniel Shetty on his birthday. Suniel Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday today. On this special occasion, his daughter Athiya shared an adorable post for him. Athiya Shetty called her father ‘her wisest teacher’ and ‘her greatest protector’ while wishing her father. Check out Suniel Shetty's birthday post:

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty's Dad Suniel Shetty Addresses Her Dating Rumours With 'phenomenal' KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty's post for Suniel Shetty

ALSO READ: 'Maybe In Distance, But Never Apart': Athiya Shetty Shares A Nostalgic Post Amid Lockdown

She shared an adorable throwback picture of Suniel Shetty lightly pecking his daughter’s cheeks on her social media account. The actor also shared a video of her father dancing around with a young Athiya on his shoulders. She looked adorable as she giggled and laughed while dancing with her father. Suniel Shetty can also be seen enjoying some father-daughter bonding time with his daughter.

While posting about her father’s birthday on social media, Athiya Shetty wrote, “to my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart.” [sic]

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero. She was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor which released on the OTT platform. She starred opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

According to PTI, Suniel Shetty previously revealed that he has advised his children, Athiya and Ahan, to be mentally strong if they want to survive in the entertainment industry. One of the most popular action stars of the '90s, Shetty says he is happy with the way his children are working on their careers.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Hailed After Feat In 1996 Incident Goes Viral, Athiya Says, 'didn't Know'

"I am proud of both my kids - Athiya and Ahan. They are good and respectful towards their work and other people. When the arc-lights hit you, you go blind and I have always told them to value their work and people. I have also told them to be mentally strong to handle failure, success is not a problem," Shetty told PTI.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter had previously revealed that fitness is a very important part of her life. She had also stated that staying fit is something that her family holds very important.

While talking to PTI, Suniel Shetty too spoke about fitness and revealed how his approach and attitude towards fitness have changed. He said, "It is very encouraging when people talk about my fitness in a good way. But for me now fitness is more like a scientific thing earlier it was just like doing it for films. Now it is about maintaining good health. I want to stay fit for my family. It is necessary to have a healthy lifestyle."

He believes a good physique also makes one confident and disciplined. "When you are fit and beautiful you are appreciated, you become more confident. In this industry, one has to be strong mentally than just physically."

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Athiya Shetty's Throwback Pic With 'best Friend' Is Too Cute To Be Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.