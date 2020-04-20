Athiya Shetty's Dad Suniel Shetty Addresses Her Dating Rumours With 'phenomenal' KL Rahul

Rumours about Athiya Shetty being in a relationship with ace-cricketer KL Rahul have been going around for a while now. Athiya recently posted a photo with KL Rahul to wish him on his birthday which sparked the rumours yet again. Now, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty has addressed the rumours.

Suniel Shetty's views on Athiya-KL Rahul's rumoured relationship

Suniel Shetty was speaking to a leading news daily where he addressed the rumours in detail. The 58-year-old actor revealed that he has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years and now his kids Athiya and Ahan have also chosen the same route. Thus, he believes it is only obvious that people will write about them as fans wish to know what is happening. He does not have any issues with the rumours as far as they are respectful. Suniel Shetty does not wish any extreme speculations to come in Athiya's ways and also revealed that if that ever happens, then he won't fear away from rectifying them on public platforms like social media.

While talking about KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty revealed that he considers him phenomenal. Suniel Shetty also believes that KL Rahul is one of the best talents in the country. Suniel stated furthermore that Kl Rahul is the finest technical batsmen that the Indian Cricket team has seen and also lauded his wicketkeeping in ODIs and T20s matches. This is the first time Suniel Shetty has spoken about Kl Rahul and daughter Athiiya Shetty's rumoured relationship at a detailed length while also expressing his views about the cricketer. Even though in the past, Suniel Shetty has denied any rumours about their relationships, it did not stop from fans to speculate about the same.

