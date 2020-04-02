'Maybe In Distance, But Never Apart': Athiya Shetty Shares A Nostalgic Post Amid Lockdown

Athiya Shetty has been sharing a number of photos and videos on her Instagram amid the lockdown period. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has prompted a number of people to resort to self-isolation and most of them are locked up in their homes. Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post where she can be seen posing in front of a number of photos which are reportedly that of her family members. Check out her nostalgic post below -

Athiya Shetty's post

Athiya Shetty is reportedly very close to her family and has been vocal about her love for them on various public occasions. The actor adores her father Suniel Shetty. Here is a look at Athiya Shetty's family tree -

Also read: Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus; Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty express grief

Also read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have an 'expectation vs reality' moment with banana bread

Athiya Shetty's family includes herself, her father, mother and brother. Her father is a renowned actor working in the film industry named Suniel Shetty. Suniel Shetty was born in Karnataka and his father's name is Veerapa Shetty.

Also read: Athiya Shetty shares a strong message as she posts a picture with her pet dog; See here

Athiya's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty tied the knots in the year 1991. Athiya Shetty has a younger brother named Ahan Shetty who is all set to make a debut on the silver screen soon.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan to Athiya Shetty: B-Town spends time with their pets amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also read: KL Rahul posts video of playing with dog at home, Athiya Shetty and Hardik Pandya react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.