Athiya Shetty's B'day: Anushka Sharma, Parineeti & Other Celebs Pen Wishes For The Actor

As Athiya Shetty clocked her 29th birthday today, many of her friends and colleagues from the film fraternity penned wishes for the 'sunshine girl'. From her Hero co-star Sooraj Pancholi to Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor among others showered adulation on the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor. Her father Suniel Shetty also wished his heart and soul, 'Tia', while brother Ahan Shetty also posted unseen photos of the siblings on his Instagram stories.

Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul, marked her Bollywood debut in the 2015 flick, Hero, and was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2019 comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Celebrities wish Athiya Shetty on her 29th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 5, Anushka Sharma, who is also clocking husband Virat Kohli's birthday today, took to her Instagram stories and penned wishes for the Athiya. "Happy birthday Athiya! Wishing you love and light always", she wrote. Parineeti Chopra also uploaded a sunkissed photo of the birthday girl and wrote," Happiest bday my sunshine girl".

Anusha Dandekar penned a birthday note for the 'stunner', mentioning that she would choose Athiya to represent the country in a 'world of Super Models'. "I may be slightly obsessed with her beauty and kind soul, who wouldn't ?!.... Anyway, Athiya I wish you nothing but happiness and magic on this birthday and every other! You are Golden! Love you @athiyashetty Happy Birthday", she wrote. Actor Vaani Kapoor sent across 'happiness and positivity' to the actor on her birthday.

Anil Kapoor wished the actor 'happiness and success' while Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula mentioned that she misses the 'crazy child'. Take a look at other wishes.

Suniel Shetty pens birthday post for daughter Athiya

Uploading a heartwarming selfie with his 'sunshine', he wrote," Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE" to wish her on her special day.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, Athiya has also been a part of the 2017 Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan as well as made a special appearance in the 2018 film, Nawabzaade.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKA SHARMA/ @ATHIYA SHETTY/ @PARINEETI CHOPRA)