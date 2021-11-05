Athiya Shetty's Birthday: Suniel And Ahan Shower Wishes On Their Beloved Tia

Athiya Shetty rang into her 29th birthday today. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015, is the daughter of celebrated star Suniel Shetty. On her special day, she received a loving wish from her father Suniel and brother Ahan Shetty via Instagram.

Suneil Shetty and Athiya Shetty seemingly share a strong bond. Suniel Shetty had often shared he is a proud father and his time, he penned his heart out to send a heartwarming wish to his daughter. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Hera Pheri star posted a photo with Athiya, in which he hugged his daughter from behind. Sharing the picture, Suneil Shetty shared how Athiya is the soul heart, sunshine "mixed with a little HURRICANE" of his life. He wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)." Athiya Shetty reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you."

Through the comment section of the post, Athiya Shetty received wishes from several stars of the industry. Singer Daler Mehendi penned a heartfelt note for Athiya and reminded her that she always has her Uncle Daler after her father. Dia Mirza, Sameera Reddy, Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Kapoor and many others sent warm wishes to the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor.

Ahan Shetty wishes elder sister Athiya on her birthday

Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty also wished his sister on her special day with some unseen photos. In one of the photos, the sibling duo was seen taking a stroll in a park. While Athiya donned a long grey coat, Ahan sported a blue hoodie with black bottoms. In the IG story, Ahan Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday." Sharing another picture featuring Athiya in a pink hoodie and a face mask. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Love you."

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming romance drama Tadap. He will star opposite Tara Sutaria in this Milan Luthria directorial. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty last starred in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. the actor is yet to announce her next project.

(Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty/@athiyashetty)