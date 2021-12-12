'Atrangi Re': A R Rahman Musical 'Garda' Teaser Out; Watch As Akshay Spreads His Magic

Celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to bring an unusual love triangle in the upcoming musical drama Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. From its enchanting posters to the exciting trailer, the film pledges a fun ride as the audience witnessed two fresh pairings for the first time in a twisted tale of love. Further fueling the excitement of the masses, the makers have dropped the teaser of the next single titled Garda featuring Akshay Kumar and his charming magic.

Akshay Kumar teases new song Garda

Taking to his Instagram on December 12, the seasoned actor shared a 17 seconds teaser of the upcoming song titled Garda composed by the musical maestro A R Rahman. The brief clip shared a glimpse into the 54-year-old actor spreading his magic everywhere as he performs in a colourful circus. In the caption, he asked his fans to brace themselves for the power-packed character. He wrote, ''#Garda udaa diya…ab hosh udaane ka time! We’ve made #AtrangiRe with lots of passion for filmmaking. Hope you give your love to all of us, including the animated elephant in the teaser😊. Streaming from 24th Dec on @disneyplushotstar.'' Composer A R Rahman also shared the teaser with the caption, ''Aaya hai humara baanka, udega #GARDA'' The song will be out on December 14.

Earlier, the musical maestro attended the album launch of Atrangi Re with the team and cast and revealed that he made music for the music keeping the on-screen and off-screen personas of the actors in mind. According to PTI, he said, ''Because I am working with a director so closely and he (Rai) keeps talking about the actors like what Dhanush, Sara and Akshay Kumar do. He told me Akshay has a collection of songs and I thought there is so much competition and that I need to make something cool as he has a lot of choices.''

He added, ''Then the song came with keeping Akshay in mind. Dhanush's song came from how he mixes some of English, Hindi and Tamil. We had a song for Dhanush. It was a tough one. The way Sara dances, we had to give her a dance song, which is Chaka Chak''. The movie will release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar