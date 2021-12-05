'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar, Dhanush Starrer’s Music Album To Be Launched By AR Rahman

After grabbing the audience's attention with the recently released trailer of Atrangi Re, makers have decided to release the film's album tomorrow, December 6. The music album has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman, who will also be present alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush at the event. The film's Chaka Chak track has already become a raging hit among the audience, and tomorrow's event will unveil other soulful tracks the Aanand L Rai directorial has in store.

Teasing the event, Akshay Kumar also revealed that AR Rahman will be live in concert at the launch, which will stream on Youtube from 7 pm tomorrow. Apart from AR Rahman, the music album has contributions by Irshad Kamil, who has penned the lyrics of the songs.

Atrangi Re music album to be launched tomorrow

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 5, the Bellbottom star dropped a monochrome poster with AR Rahman's picture. Titled "A musical evening with Rahman", the poster revealed the album's launch date as well as its live streaming time. For the caption, Akshay wrote, "The heart beats to the tunes of love & @arrahman's music! #AtrangiReAlbum launch tomorrow https://youtube.com/TSeries #AtrangiRe streaming from 24th Dec. on @DisneyPlusHS."

The announcement comes days after the film's first upbeat track Chaka Chak was released, showcasing Sara flaunting her dance moves at Dhanush’s character’s engagement. The actor has also been uploading quirky videos alongside other Bollywood celebrities dancing to the track. Take a look.

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Dhanush will be seen courting the young star Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming unusual love story. Its recently released trailer showed Sara's Rinku embroiled in a romantic affair with both Kumar and Dhanush's character, leading to a string of tumultuous events. She is caught between two diverse worlds, one charting her current state of affairs, while the other showcasing her life decades ago. The musical drama showcases Dhanush in a heartwarming/ innocent avatar, Akshay as a dreamlike character, while Sara strikes a balance between life and love. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 via the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)