Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her trip to Delhi as she is meeting many Bollywood stars in the capital. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, she is also grooving to her latest song Chaka Chak. She was recently joined by her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh for an impromptu dance session on the hit song.

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in Delhi. On Sara's trip to Delhi, she met Ranveer and the duo shook a leg on the new Atrangi Re song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video of her and Ranveer Singh's short dance session. In the video, Sara wore a green coloured salwar suit with pink and golden accents, while Ranveer looked dapper in a white t-shirt, pants and black leather jacket. The two showed off some ace dance moves on the song as they coordinated the steps. At last, the two also shared a sweet hug. Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (winner)." The duo's fans loved their short dance routine and showered them with praises in the comment section.

Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri recreate Chane Ke Khet Mein

Sara Ali Khan is seemingly collaborating with various Bollywood stars for the song Chaka Chak. The actor was last seen dancing with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit on the new song. The two of them created a mixed version of Madhuri's iconic song Chane Ke Khet Mein and Atrangi Re's track Chaka Chak. The 26-year-old's poetic caption read, "Chane ke Khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar @madhuridixitnene ma’am ne inspiration diya. Aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya. Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious."

Details about Atrangi Re

The upcoming drama Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanusha and Akshay Kumar. The film's plot is touted to revolve around Rinku, a small-town girl, who falls for two men at a time. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai, while AR Rahman has given its music. The film is scheduled to release on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95/@varinderchawla