'Atrangi Re': Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Others React To Akshay Kumar-starrer Trailer

In a unique collaboration between actors across the generations, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Dhanush will be seen courting the young star Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming unusual love story Atrangi Re helmed by Aanand L Rai. The trailer of the same was released on November 23 which received widespread love and appreciation from the netizens. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and more also seem to have fallen in love with the short clip as they showered the newly released trailer with praises.

Celebrities' reviews of 'Atrangi Re' trailer

After receiving love from the netizens, the trailer of Aanand L Rai's upcoming met with praises from the Bollywood fraternity including the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Varun Dhawan and more. Vicky shared the trailer on his Instagram story and wrote, ''Yeh picture mazzedaar lag rahi hai (This movie looks fun) Congratulations for a fantastic trailer!''. Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for the release of his film Bhediya wrote,

''Sara Ali Khan, can't wait to watch you in this, your hard work shows through and Akshay Kumar sir OTT ho ya theatre aap phaad rahein ho, (Be it OTT or theatre, you're killing it) looking forward."and tagged the filmmaker Aanand L Rai on his story. Bhumi Pednekar was also quick to drop her review on the trailer by writing, ''Aanand L Rai sir you love making love stories and we love watching the ones you make''

Interestingly, the actor will be soon seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan opposite Akshay Kumar. Additionally, Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar's Prthiviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar also complimented the trailer. Janhvi Kapoor also appeared excited to catch the film in December this year.

More on Atrangi Re

Directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali and Dhanush in the lead role, the trailer pledges an unusual love story. The story will show Sara's Rinku being wooed by Akshay's Samar while being married to Dhanush's Deepak. The trailer was released with the caption, ''Let's embark on a magical journey filled with love and madness with @akshaykumar @saraalikhan95 @dhanushkraja in #AtrangiRe''

Image: Instagram/@aanandlrai/vickykaushal/Twitter@bhumipednekar